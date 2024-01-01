Menu
All New Brakes

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

199,655 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
199,655KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGBB7CB2BA707960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 707960
  • Mileage 199,655 KM

Vehicle Description

All New Brakes

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Skid plate
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
