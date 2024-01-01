Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

121,931 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11351575
  2. 11351575
  3. 11351575
  4. 11351575
  5. 11351575
  6. 11351575
  7. 11351575
  8. 11351575
  9. 11351575
  10. 11351575
  11. 11351575
  12. 11351575
  13. 11351575
  14. 11351575
  15. 11351575
  16. 11351575
  17. 11351575
  18. 11351575
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWZC5C5XBWL55225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Run flat tires

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 235,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 206,150 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 195,863 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman