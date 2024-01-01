$13,990+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWZC5C5XBWL55225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 121,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Run flat tires
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
