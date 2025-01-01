Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

170,338 KM

Details Features

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GT

12855875

2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GT

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,338KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A31K3DT0BE601237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 601237
  • Mileage 170,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

