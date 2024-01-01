$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,303KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJ4AU1BZ600626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 600626
- Mileage 235,303 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 235,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 206,150 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 195,863 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2011 Mitsubishi RVR