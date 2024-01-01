Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

235,303 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,303KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AU1BZ600626

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 600626
  • Mileage 235,303 KM

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-XXXX

250-768-0377

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2011 Mitsubishi RVR