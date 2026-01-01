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2012 Jeep Wrangler

244,781 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14515081

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

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Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
244,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0CL235483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 235483
  • Mileage 244,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player

Additional Features

Removable Top
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

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250-768-XXXX

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250-768-0377

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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2012 Jeep Wrangler