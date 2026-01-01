$13,990+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
244,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0CL235483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 235483
- Mileage 244,781 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Additional Features
Removable Top
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2012 Jeep Wrangler