2012 Nissan Rogue

268,839 KM

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
268,839KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV9CW362660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 362660
  • Mileage 268,839 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2012 Nissan Rogue