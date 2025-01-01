Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

129,899 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa

1.6 SL Sedan

12412599

2012 Nissan Versa

1.6 SL Sedan

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN7AP4CL932070

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 932070
  • Mileage 129,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

250-768-0377

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2012 Nissan Versa