$7,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
1.6 SL Sedan
2012 Nissan Versa
1.6 SL Sedan
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN7AP4CL932070
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 932070
- Mileage 129,899 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2012 Nissan Versa