2013 Audi Q5

157,354 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi Q5

2.0 quattro Premium

2013 Audi Q5

2.0 quattro Premium

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

157,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1VFCFP8DA074853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Skid plate
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC 187,245 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 289,853 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer RalliArt for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer RalliArt 159,884 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

2013 Audi Q5