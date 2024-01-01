$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi Q5
2.0 quattro Premium
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
157,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1VFCFP8DA074853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 157,354 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Skid plate
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
