$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
116,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GB5CZCG3DZ248193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 248193
- Mileage 116,050 KM
Vehicle Description
DUALLY BOX AVAILABLE BLACK IN COLOUR . OPTION TO PAINT AND INSTALL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD