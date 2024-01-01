Menu
DUALLY BOX AVAILABLE BLACK IN COLOUR . OPTION TO PAINT AND INSTALL

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

116,050 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

116,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GB5CZCG3DZ248193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 248193
  • Mileage 116,050 KM

Vehicle Description

DUALLY BOX AVAILABLE BLACK IN COLOUR . OPTION TO PAINT AND INSTALL

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

