2013 Dodge Charger

201,396 KM

Details Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2013 Dodge Charger

SE

2013 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXBG6DH706609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 201,396 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2013 Dodge Charger