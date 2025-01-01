$9,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Crew Cab 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
177,779KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE7XDG115167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 115167
- Mileage 177,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
full size spare tire
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
