2013 GMC Sierra 1500

177,779 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 4WD

13315427

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 4WD

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,779KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE7XDG115167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 115167
  • Mileage 177,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

full size spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2013 GMC Sierra 1500