2013 Infiniti JX35

151,778 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
151,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM9DC308907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 151,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Infiniti JX35