$13,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Infiniti JX35
AWD
2013 Infiniti JX35
AWD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM9DC308907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 151,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Additional Features
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 268,839 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano SL AWD 255,373 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 245,521 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2013 Infiniti JX35