2013 Mitsubishi RVR

208,597 KM

Details

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

12855884

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,597KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A4AJ4AU4DE602959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,597 KM

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

250-768-0377

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2013 Mitsubishi RVR