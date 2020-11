Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering KEYLESS REMOTE Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Towing Package Trailer Hitch Safety ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driverside Air Bag Security Security Sys Additional Features Aux input Owners Manual AMFM Stereo AMFM Stereo CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.