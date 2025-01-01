$7,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Fiat 500
L Easy
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,208KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBCFABH7EZ023625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 023625
- Mileage 140,208 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Deep Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Remote Buying Options
