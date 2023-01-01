Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

143,257 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630926
  • Stock #: 28065C
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC703723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 28065C
  • Mileage 143,257 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

