2014 RAM 1500

186,629 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2014 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT0ES378333

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 186,629 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

