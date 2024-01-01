$19,990+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT0ES378333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 186,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2014 RAM 1500