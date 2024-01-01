Menu
2014 RAM 1500

233,185 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

11990520

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9ES371138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 371138
  • Mileage 233,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

2014 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD
233,185 KM $9,990
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2014 RAM 1500