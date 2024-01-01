$9,990+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
233,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9ES371138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 371138
- Mileage 233,185 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email KV Cars Inc.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
