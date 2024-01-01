$12,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0I PREMIUM CVT
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
173,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPAVC9E8251175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Stock # 251175
- Mileage 173,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek