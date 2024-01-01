Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

173,700 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I PREMIUM CVT

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I PREMIUM CVT

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPAVC9E8251175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 251175
  • Mileage 173,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Email KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek