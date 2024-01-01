Menu
2015 Fiat 500

141,915 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500

Sport Hatchback

2015 Fiat 500

Sport Hatchback

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,915KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFBR6FT624704

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 624704
  Mileage 141,915 KM

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

CD Player

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2015 Fiat 500