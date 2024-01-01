$14,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
206,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98FBC00994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # C00994
- Mileage 206,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Run flat tires
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
