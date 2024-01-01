Menu
2015 Ford Edge

206,150 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
206,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98FBC00994

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C00994
  • Mileage 206,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Run flat tires

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

