2015 GMC Sierra 1500

195,863 KM

Details Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
195,863KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC3FG508611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 195,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Second Row Side Airbag
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Sliding Rear Pickup Truck Window
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Second Row Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2015 GMC Sierra 1500