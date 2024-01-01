$16,990+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC9FG167764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 180,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Second Row Heated Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Second Row Side Airbag
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Sliding Rear Pickup Truck Window
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Second Row Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Remote Buying Options
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2015 GMC Sierra 1500