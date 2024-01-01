Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

180,260 KM

Details Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
11990514

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11990514
  2. 11990514
  3. 11990514
  4. 11990514
  5. 11990514
  6. 11990514
  7. 11990514
  8. 11990514
  9. 11990514
  10. 11990514
  11. 11990514
  12. 11990514
  13. 11990514
  14. 11990514
  15. 11990514
  16. 11990514
  17. 11990514
  18. 11990514
  19. 11990514
  20. 11990514
  21. 11990514
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC9FG167764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Second Row Heated Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Second Row Side Airbag
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Sliding Rear Pickup Truck Window
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Second Row Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i 253,931 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i 152,507 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 180,529 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500