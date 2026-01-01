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2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

269,427 KM

Details Features

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 144-in. WB

Watch This Vehicle
14233871

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 144-in. WB

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

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Contact Seller

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
269,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE7DC1F5961767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 961767
  • Mileage 269,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
First Aid Kit
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144-in. WB for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144-in. WB 269,427 KM $69,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

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250-768-XXXX

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250-768-0377

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$69,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter