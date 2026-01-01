$69,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof 144-in. WB
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof 144-in. WB
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
269,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE7DC1F5961767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 961767
- Mileage 269,427 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
First Aid Kit
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD 274,218 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD 186,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144-in. WB 269,427 KM $69,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter