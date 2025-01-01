$10,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
SE 6A
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ7FM224760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 136,242 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Second Row Heated Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interval wipers
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Vehicle Stability Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2015 Volkswagen Jetta