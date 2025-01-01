Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

136,242 KM

Details Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
12140241

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
136,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ7FM224760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,242 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Second Row Heated Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interval wipers

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

