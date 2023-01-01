$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West Auto Sales Group
778-755-6130
2016 Ford F-150
Location
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10268445
- Stock #: PP2493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
XLT
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
