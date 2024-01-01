Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

137,785 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 1710201646
  2. 1710201650
  3. 1710201656
  4. 1710201661
  5. 1710201666
  6. 1710201669
  7. 1710201672
  8. 1710201675
  9. 1710201679
  10. 1710201682
  11. 1710201685
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,785KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E87GFB73336

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2020 Kia Forte for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Kia Forte 82,268 KM $20,994 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura ILX prem/tec for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Acura ILX prem/tec 123,533 KM $23,395 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia NIRO for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2023 Kia NIRO 8,712 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150