2016 Jeep Wrangler

49,316 KM

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

SPORT

Location

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6233649
  • Stock #: P2027A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG9GL307921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

The Sport S package (two-door only) adds 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Stand-alone options include heated front seats, satellite radio and a touchscreen audio interface (dubbed Uconnect 430) that includes a USB port and media player interface.

We appreciate that purchasing a car, truck, van or SUV is a major investment of your time and your money. We strive to take care of you and your vehicle to ensure you get the best return on that investment and maximum enjoyment from your vehicle. Don't forget to inquire about our great financing options. Stop by for a test drive today and let us demonstrate all the features and benefits of this great vehicle. We're sure you will be impressed!

West K Auto hopes to be your new home for any vehicle purchase. We provide our customers with the best customer service as well as making sure every vehicle purchase is an easy going car buying experience. Building a strong relationship with local communities as well as all customers is one of our main core values as a company. We not only have the capability and knowledge of selling all makes and models, but we are also fully confident that every customer will leave 100% satisfied!  We are proud to be part of the dynamic Dealer Group, West Auto Sales Group, which is located all over Western Canada! With locations in the interior, up North and all the way along the coastline to the island there is no reason any of our customers can’t be serviced wherever they go! When you buy from West K Auto you become part of a much larger dealer family that will be there to assist you with all your vehicle needs!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

