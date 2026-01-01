Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

164,991 KM

Details Features

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Passenger Van 144-in. WB

Watch This Vehicle
14233868

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Passenger Van 144-in. WB

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 14233868
  2. 14233868
  3. 14233868
  4. 14233868
  5. 14233868
  6. 14233868
  7. 14233868
  8. 14233868
  9. 14233868
  10. 14233868
  11. 14233868
  12. 14233868
  13. 14233868
  14. 14233868
  15. 14233868
  16. 14233868
  17. 14233868
  18. 14233868
  19. 14233868
  20. 14233868
  21. 14233868
  22. 14233868
  23. 14233868
  24. 14233868
  25. 14233868
  26. 14233868
  27. 14233868
  28. 14233868
  29. 14233868
  30. 14233868
  31. 14233868
  32. 14233868
  33. 14233868
  34. 14233868
  35. 14233868
  36. 14233868
  37. 14233868
  38. 14233868
  39. 14233868
  40. 14233868
  41. 14233868
  42. 14233868
  43. 14233868
  44. 14233868
  45. 14233868
  46. 14233868
  47. 14233868
  48. 14233868
  49. 14233868
  50. 14233868
  51. 14233868
  52. 14233868
  53. 14233868
  54. 14233868
  55. 14233868
  56. 14233868
  57. 14233868
  58. 14233868
  59. 14233868
  60. 14233868
  61. 14233868
  62. 14233868
  63. 14233868
  64. 14233868
  65. 14233868
Contact Seller

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
164,991KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE7DD2GP265577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 265577
  • Mileage 164,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD 274,218 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD 186,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD 150,220 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter