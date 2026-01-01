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2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Passenger Van 144-in. WB
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Passenger Van 144-in. WB
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
164,991KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE7DD2GP265577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 265577
- Mileage 164,991 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Vehicle Stability Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter