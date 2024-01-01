$16,990+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9GS237146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 237146
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
