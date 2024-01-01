Menu
2016 RAM 1500

207,000 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9GS237146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 237146
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2016 RAM 1500