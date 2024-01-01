Menu
2017 Audi Q3

83,347 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q3

2017 Audi Q3

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,347KM
Used
VIN WA1JCCFS4HR012837

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DK665
  • Mileage 83,347 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Audi Q3