Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru WRX

99,374 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru WRX

4-DOOR

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru WRX

4-DOOR

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11439014
  2. 11439014
  3. 11439014
  4. 11439014
  5. 11439014
  6. 11439014
  7. 11439014
  8. 11439014
  9. 11439014
  10. 11439014
  11. 11439014
  12. 11439014
  13. 11439014
  14. 11439014
  15. 11439014
  16. 11439014
  17. 11439014
  18. 11439014
  19. 11439014
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1A64H9812765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 812765
  • Mileage 99,374 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Interval wipers

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2017 Subaru WRX 4-DOOR for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2017 Subaru WRX 4-DOOR 99,374 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD 186,629 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S 4WD 159,041 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru WRX