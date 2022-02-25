Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

87,852 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 8452911
  2. 8452911
  3. 8452911
  4. 8452911
  5. 8452911
  6. 8452911
  7. 8452911
  8. 8452911
  9. 8452911
  10. 8452911
  11. 8452911
  12. 8452911
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,852KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8452911
  • Stock #: P2505A
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC0HS161972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2505A
  • Mileage 87,852 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 50,918 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4RUNNER ...
 15,651 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX+
 13,887 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory