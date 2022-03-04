Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

37,856 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,856KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8587043
  • Stock #: PP2901
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H33JH002355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,856 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

