Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

84,340 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 8161888
  2. 8161888
  3. 8161888
  4. 8161888
  5. 8161888
  6. 8161888
  7. 8161888
  8. 8161888
  9. 8161888
  10. 8161888
  11. 8161888
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,340KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8161888
  • Stock #: PP2674
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A80JE199945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,340 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2021 Kia Sportage SX
 21,530 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage EX...
 60,379 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord To...
 95,645 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory