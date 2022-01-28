Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKC RESERVE

34,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKC RESERVE

2018 Lincoln MKC RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKC RESERVE

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 8161900
  2. 8161900
  3. 8161900
  4. 8161900
  5. 8161900
  6. 8161900
  7. 8161900
  8. 8161900
  9. 8161900
  10. 8161900
  11. 8161900
  12. 8161900
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8161900
  • Stock #: PP2676
  • VIN: 5LMTJ3DH0JUL31286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2016 Subaru LEGACY 2...
 38,115 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,930 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 131,246 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory