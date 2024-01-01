Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

41,983 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr 3.6L Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr 3.6L Premier

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 1716845240
  2. 1716845238
  3. 1716845238
  4. 1716845239
  5. 1716845242
  6. 1716845244
  7. 1716845234
  8. 1716845234
  9. 1716845240
  10. 1716845003
  11. 1716845236
  12. 1716845235
  13. 1716845235
  14. 1716845235
  15. 1716845236
  16. 1716845236
  17. 1716845237
  18. 1716845234
  19. 1716845237
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,983KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS4KS684834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3776
  • Mileage 41,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr 3.6L Premier for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr 3.6L Premier 41,983 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 Premium Plus for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2017 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 88,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 47,440 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Blazer