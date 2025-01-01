$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
164,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A39KZ602399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 602399
- Mileage 164,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
