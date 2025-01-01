Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

164,452 KM

Details Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

12972724

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A39KZ602399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 602399
  • Mileage 164,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander