$24,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DOUBLE CAB 4WD
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DOUBLE CAB 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYDED8LZ257751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 257751
- Mileage 217,099 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 280,090 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD 170,115 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan 166,719 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500