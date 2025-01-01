Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

217,099 KM

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DOUBLE CAB 4WD

12855878

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DOUBLE CAB 4WD

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYDED8LZ257751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 257751
  • Mileage 217,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500