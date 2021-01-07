Menu
2020 Mazda CX-3

17,154 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

GS

GS

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,154KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6463972
  • Stock #: PP2025
  • VIN: jm1dkfc74l1463958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,154 KM

Vehicle Description

We appreciate that purchasing a car, truck, van or SUV is a major investment of your time and your money. We strive to take care of you and your vehicle to ensure you get the best return on that investment and maximum enjoyment from your vehicle. Don't forget to inquire about our great financing options. Stop by for a test drive today and let us demonstrate all the features and benefits of this great vehicle. We're sure you will be impressed!

West K Auto hopes to be your new home for any vehicle purchase. We provide our customers with the best customer service as well as making sure every vehicle purchase is an easy going car buying experience. Building a strong relationship with local communities as well as all customers is one of our main core values as a company. We not only have the capability and knowledge of selling all makes and models, but we are also fully confident that every customer will leave 100% satisfied!  We are proud to be part of the dynamic Dealer Group, West Auto Sales Group, which is located all over Western Canada! With locations in the interior, up North and all the way along the coastline to the island there is no reason any of our customers can’t be serviced wherever they go! When you buy from West K Auto you become part of a much larger dealer family that will be there to assist you with all your vehicle needs!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

