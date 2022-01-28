$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
92,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8244201
- Stock #: P2576C
- VIN: JA4AZ2A33LZ608944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5