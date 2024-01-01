$51,595+ tax & licensing

2022 Kia EV6
AWD Long Range
2022 Kia EV6
AWD Long Range
Location
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
778-755-6130
$51,595
+ taxes & licensing
18,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDC3DLC0N5064891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
