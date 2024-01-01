$49,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Sorento
2023 Kia Sorento
Location
West Dealer Transport
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
778-755-6130
$49,895
+ taxes & licensing
1,780KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYRKDLF9PG239401
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DD0361
- Mileage 1,780 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From West Dealer Transport
2017 Audi Q3 83,347 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Mustang 83,292 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage 69,698 KM $27,595 + tax & lic
Email West Dealer Transport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Dealer Transport
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
Call Dealer
778-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,895
+ taxes & licensing
West Dealer Transport
778-755-6130
2023 Kia Sorento