New and Used Toyota RAV4 for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 1,083
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr Limited
$25,995 + tax & lic
64,687KM
White
West Auto Sales Group
West Kelowna, BC
Buy From Home Options
2021 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
Sale
$39,995 + tax & lic
122,982KM
Grey
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE, Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Carplay + Android, Adaptive Cruise, Bluetooth & More!
$31,988 + tax & lic
77,000KM
Silver
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE Premium AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay & More!
$30,988 + tax & lic
69,200KM
White
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
$499 + tax & lic
49,356KM
Silver Sky Metallic
Prince Albert Toyota
Prince Albert, SK
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE
$1,574 + tax & lic
CALL
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Prince Albert Toyota
Prince Albert, SK
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE
$47,354 + tax & lic
CALL
Cavalry Blue w/Black Roof
Prince Albert Toyota
Prince Albert, SK
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE Premium
$31,888 + tax & lic
94,621KM
Silver Sky Metallic
Birchwood Toyota
Winnipeg, MB
Buy From Home Options
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
$48,999 + tax & lic
10,231KM
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Birchwood Toyota
Winnipeg, MB
Buy From Home Options
2018 Toyota RAV4
FWD LE
$24,998 + tax & lic
103,858KM
Black
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Port Moody, BC
Buy From Home Options
2014 Toyota RAV4
LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ RUNS PERFECT/ WELL MAINTAINED /AC
$12,999 + tax & lic
203,000KM
Gray
Executive Motors
Scarborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist
$29,995 + tax & lic
76,879KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist Heated Seats
$28,995 + tax & lic
80,662KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
$26,500 + tax & lic
75,048KM
White
Westwood Honda
Port Moody, BC
Buy From Home Options
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID
$49,695 + tax & lic
46,483KM
Grey
Myers Automotive Group
Kanata, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
$34,500 + tax & lic
52,267KM
Blue
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
$26,998 + tax & lic
83,440KM
Silver
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
$44,378 + tax & lic
16,106KM
Red
North Bay Toyota
North Bay, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
$31,999 + tax & lic
40,209KM
White
Welland Toyota
Welland, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Toyota RAV4
FWD 4dr LE
$15,990 + tax & lic
202,415KM
White
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
St. Catharines, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE HYBRID
Sale
$43,999 + tax & lic
18,458KM
White
Malibu Motors
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XLE AWD
$45,995 + tax & lic
36,067KM
Grey
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD, Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More!
$39,988 + tax & lic
31,000KM
Red
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD, Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More!
$37,988 + tax & lic
50,000KM
Red
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime SE AWD, Plug-in Hybrid, Sunroof, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Radar Cruise, CarPlay + Android & More!
$50,988 + tax & lic
22,000KM
Black
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$26,988 + tax & lic
80,000KM
Red
2024 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
$44,154 + tax & lic
54,498KM
Midnight Black Metallic
Prince Albert Toyota
Prince Albert, SK