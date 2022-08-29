Menu
2001 GMC Sierra 3500

0 KM

$39,000

$39,000

Heartland Toyota

250-392-4114

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

$39,000

Used
  • Listing ID: 9191695
  • Stock #: WT2582
  • VIN: 1GTJK39101E306860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

