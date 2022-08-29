$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Heartland Toyota
250-392-4114
2019 CRUISER RADIANCE SERIES 22 RBDS TRAVEL TRAILER
2019 CRUISER RADIANCE SERIES 22 RBDS TRAVEL TRAILER
Radiance 26BH Ultra Lite
Location
Heartland Toyota
106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7
250-392-4114
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9095374
- Stock #: WT2554
- VIN: 5rxfb3320k2389908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # WT2554
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Heartland Toyota
Heartland Toyota
106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7