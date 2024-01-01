Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

102,524 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,524KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG5KR728064

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,524 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-XXXX

250-392-4114

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Toyota

250-392-4114

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan