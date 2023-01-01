Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

35,139 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Toyota

250-392-4114

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,139KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9579949
  • Stock #: 0T115
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E4XLKE31185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 0T115
  • Mileage 35,139 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Heartland Toyota

2022 RAM 3500 Limited
 39,584 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna L...
 128,166 KM
$25,617 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 90,790 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic

Email Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

Call Dealer

250-392-XXXX

(click to show)

250-392-4114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory