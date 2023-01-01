$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7
35,139KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9579949
- Stock #: 0T115
- VIN: 1FTFX1E4XLKE31185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 35,139 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
