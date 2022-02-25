Menu
2022 Toyota 4Runner

0 KM

$56,713.51

+ tax & licensing
TRD Sport

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

  • Listing ID: 8428977
  • Stock #: 688912
  • VIN: JTERU5JR4N0688912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport is an incoming vehicle with an ETA of May 2022. Please call us at 1-800-668-7422 for more information. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

