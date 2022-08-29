Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

0 KM

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Toyota

250-392-4114

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

2022 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Location

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

SOLD

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9015004
  • Stock #: 693598
  • VIN: 5TDBZRBH0NS693598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 693598
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Toyota Highlander LE AWD is an incoming vehicle in the month of September 2022. For more information, please call us at 1-800-668-7422. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

